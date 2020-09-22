Orville L. Reed
Fremont - Orville L. Reed, 99, of Fremont, OH passed away peacefully on Sunday, September 20, 2020 at the Rutherford House. He was born September 30, 1920 in Fremont, the son of Harold O. and Margaret F. (Santoris) Reed. He was a graduate of Fremont Ross High School.
Orville served in the U.S. Army from 1942 to 1946, during WWII. He married Margaret K. Gottron on November 6, 1943 in Fremont and she preceded him in death on September 13, 1993.
Orville worked at Howard Zink Co. for thirty-five years. Orville then worked for the Fremont City School System as head custodian at Fremont Ross High School for twenty years and retired in December 1988. He was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church, V.F.W. Post 2947 and the Fremont Eagles. He enjoyed camping with the Fort Stephenson Ramblers.
Orville is survived by his children, Terry L. Reed, Cheryl K. Ruggiero, Denny L. Reed and Timothy (Chris) A. Reed, all of Fremont, OH; special companion, Marge Reinhard; four grandchildren; two step grandchildren and five great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his wife, Margaret K. Reed.
Visitation: Friday, September 25, 2020, from 10:00 am to Noon, at Wonderly Horvath Hanes Funeral Home and Crematory, 425 E. State St, Fremont, OH.
The use of face masks is required while indoors at all services. Social distancing will be observed throughout all services with wait times taking place outdoors. If you would prefer, you may express your condolences at www.whhfh.com
or call the funeral home at 419-332-6409 to request that your name be signed in the guest book.
Services are Private.
Burial will take place at Oakwood Cemetery on Friday beginning at 1:00 p.m. with Military Honors provided by the American Legion and VFW.
Memorials can be made to St. John's Lutheran Church or Heartland Hospice.