Pamela A. Smith
Fremont - Pamela A. Smith, 51, of Fremont, OH passed away surrounded by her family at her home on Friday, August 21, 2020. She was born on June 23, 1969 in Fremont, OH to David Carl and Margaret Mary (Newby) Edwards. She was a 1987 graduate of Fremont Ross High School and Vanguard Vocational School. Pam served in the United States Navy and was Honorably Discharged.
Pam married Steven Smith on August 23, 2012 at Bristol Motor Speedway in Bristol, TN and he survives. Pam was a member of Grace Lutheran Church, the Fremont Eagles, the Moose and a Life member at the VFW. She loved Sprint car racing, dirt car racing, vacationing with her husband, doing crafts and referring to herself as a Domestic Goddess.
Pam is survived by her husband, Steve Smith, Fremont, OH; Goddaughter, Olivia Jones, at home; children, Melissa (Jamie) Chester, Tiffin, OH, Bonnie (Stephen) Dillingham, Stephanie (Craig) West, all of Clyde, OH, Jennifer Martin, Meghan (Anthony) Ortmann, all of Fremont, OH, Andrew Edwards, Clyde, OH; siblings, Diana Edwards, Annette, Robert, Mark and Jon Sabo, all of Fremont, OH; special nieces and nephew, Mariah Edwards, Lena Keeran, Levi Snyder; great niece and nephews, Ellyanna, A'Von and Garrett and thirteen grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her parents; sister, Jessica Edwards and the relatives who raised her, Aunt & Uncle, Mary and Robert Sabo and her fur baby, Stewart.
Visitation: Tuesday, August 25, 2020 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Wonderly Horvath Hanes Funeral Home and Crematory, 425 E. State St, Fremont, OH 43420.
The use of face masks is required while indoors at all services. Social distancing will be observed throughout all services with wait times taking place outdoors. If you would prefer, you may express your condolences at www.whhfh.com
or call the funeral home at 419-332-6409 to request that your name be signed in the guest book.
A private service will be held for the immediate family.
Burial will take place at St. Joseph Cemetery.
Memorials can be made in Pam's honor to the Sandusky County Cancer Care Fund of United Way.