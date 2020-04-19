|
Pamela "Pam" S. Tornow
Helena - Pamela "Pam" S. Tornow, 62, passed away at her home on Saturday, April 18, 2020. She was born on December 17, 1957 in Fremont, OH to Paul and Shirley (Kilgus) Tornow.
Pam graduated from Gibsonburg High School in 1976 and joined the United States Navy. She was station at NRD, Indianapolis; NGS, Sabana Seca, Puerto Rico; NRD Columbus; NCA, Wahiawa, Hawaii; NES, Washington, DC; NTC Pensacola, Florida; and RTC, Orlando. She retired from the US Navy, May 8, 1999, with over twenty years of service to her country.
Returning to civilian life, she worked an additional 20 years for Schindler Elevator in Holland, OH as as electronic technician working with escalators. She was anticipating a second retirement until health issues began.
Surviving is her mother, Shirley Tornow; siblings, Paul, Jr. (Peggy) Tornow, Tim Tornow all of Helena, Lori (Michael) Shaferly of Fostoria, Michael (Amy) Tornow of Gibsonburg; David (Kathy) Scott of Troy, OH; and many nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her father, Paul Tornow, Sr.
There will be a Graveside Memorial Service with Military Rites at West Union Cemetery, Gibsonburg at a later date. It is recommended, in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to the American Red Cross.
Published in the News-Messenger from Apr. 19 to Apr. 20, 2020