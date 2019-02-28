Services
Wonderly Horvath Hanes Funeral Home
425 E. STATE ST.
Fremont, OH 43420
(419) 332-6409
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Wonderly Horvath Hanes Funeral Home
425 E. STATE ST.
Fremont, OH 43420
Service
Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019
2:00 PM
Wonderly Horvath Hanes Funeral Home
425 E. STATE ST.
Fremont, OH 43420
FREMONT - Patricia A. Timbers, 82, of Fremont, OH passed away on Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at The Manor at Perrysburg. She was born December 28, 1936 in Louisville, KY to Ivan J. and Marie (Reuman) Montrie. She was a graduate of Whitney High Vocational School.

Patricia worked as a seamstress at Saddleman Inc. in Fremont for many years and retired at the age of sixty-two. She loved sewing.

Patricia is survived by her children, Richard (Kelli) Timbers, Perrysburg, OH and Patti (Phil) Davis, Fremont, OH; siblings, Ivana Hall, Genoa, OH and Ann (John) Buckbee of Washington State; six grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; son, Robert Timbers; grandsons, Bradly Timbers and Eric Timbers; siblings, Richard Montrie and Philip Reuman.

Visitation: Saturday, March 2, 2019, from Noon until 2:00 pm at Wonderly Horvath Hanes Funeral Home and Crematory, 425 E. State St, Fremont, OH.

Services will follow at 2:00 pm at the funeral home.

Burial: Oakwood Cemetery, Fremont, OH

Memorials: Humane Society of Sandusky County, 1315 N. River Rd, Fremont, OH 43420

Online Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.whhfh.com
Published in the News-Messenger on Feb. 28, 2019
