Patricia "Pat" A. Warner Sting
Bellevue - It is with great sadness that the loving family of Patricia "Pat" A. Warner Sting, on Sep. 24, 2019 at Orchard Grove in Bellevue. She was 89 yrs. old and surrounded by love.
Pat was born in Fremont, Jan. 28, 1930 the daughter of Harry W. Warner and Cecilia C. Stepniak Warner Murphy. She was a 1948 graduate of Gibsonburg High School.
She married the love of her life, Ronald Carlisle Sting, Sr. on September 5, 1959. Ron preceded her in death in 2009.
Pat was a loving and devoted Mother and loved family get-togethers and socializing with friends. She enjoyed people and never knew a stranger, making friends everywhere she went. Among other things, she loved music, her piano, flowers, bird figurines and angels. Getting together with her Gibsonburg Club 48 lady classmates was a treat she looked forward to each month and enjoyed reminiscing about her cheerleading and drum majorette days. She worked many jobs throughout her life from selling Avon to factory work to serving school cafeteria lunches and even her own house-cleaning business. She enjoyed renovating every home she and Ron owned. All these things are just a glimpse of what a good life Pat enjoyed.
Pat was a life-long member of the Seventh-day Adventist Church and loved the Lord with all her heart. Her Bible is full of multi-colored underlines, notes with her favorite scriptures and her thoughts.
She is already missed by her children, Cathy (Denny) Cole-Connors of Bellevue and Ronald C. Sting II of Centerville, Ohio. Her brother, Harry F. Warner was especially dear to her. She is also lovingly remembered by her "heart granddaughter" Brenda (Seth) Criswell of Missouri. She adored her niece Pam (Scott) Smith and nephew Mike (Mary Lou) Warner, and they loved their "Aunt Pat". She was also blessed with great-niece Kelly Warner and great-great niece Addison Kleinhans. Her beloved rat terrier Lola Belle now resides with her daughter Cathy and Denny.
We take comfort and smile, knowing she's "cheering" with her BFF Dory Jones and enjoying coffee with her beloved sister-in-law Mary Warner.
A celebration of Pat's life will take place at Greenlawn Memory Garden Chapel on Route 20, Clyde, Ohio on Monday, October 7 at 11 a.m. Interment will follow afterward. Arrangements are in the care of Foos & Foos Funeral Service, Bellevue.
In lieu of flowers, memorials donations can be made in Pat's name to Stein Hospice in Sandusky or The Sandusky County Humane Society in Fremont.
The family wishes to extend special thanks to the staff of Orchard Grove Assisted Living and Stein Hospice for their tender and loving care of our mom.
Published in the News-Messenger on Sept. 27, 2019