Patricia Ann (Merrill) Lehmann Bergmoser
Sandusky - Patricia Ann (Merrill) Lehmann Bergmoser, 87, of Sandusky, went home to Jesus early Sunday morning, November 29, 2020, in the Stein Hospice Care Center, Sandusky.
Born on January 17, 1933, in Fremont, OH the daughter of Eugene Henry and Mary Elizabeth (Reineck) Merrill. She was a 1951 graduate of Fremont St. Joseph Catholic High School. Pat was married to William "Bill" Lehmann and went on to have three children, Linda, Reggie and John. After Bill passed in 1978, she later married Gordon Bergmoser.
For over 50 years, Pat had worked in the medical field, either for a variety of local doctors or at the hospital, she last worked for Dr. L. McCormack, retiring in 1997.
In addition to being a dedicated and loving mother, Pat also cherished family, friends, and service to others. She shared a passion for giving back through volunteering at Holy Angles Catholic Church and Stein Hospice. The pride of her life was her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Pat was a member of Holy Angels Catholic Church where she was involved with the bereavement committee.
She is survived by her children, Linda (Steve) Hill of Madison, OH, Reggie (Chris) Miller of Newton, NC and John (Tyra) Lehmann of Avon, OH; a step-son, Don (Frannie) Bergmoser of Huron; seven grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren; and her siblings, Jim Merrill, Dan Lee and Sandra (Roger) Wise; and several nieces and nephews.
Pat joins those who have preceded her in death, her husbands, Bill and Gordon; and her parents; her stepfather, Jack Lee; her siblings, Kent Merrill, Mary Jean Brustche, Jack Merrill and Jude Merrill, in heaven.
It was Pat's wishes to be cremated. A private family service to be held. Burial will be in Meadow Green Memorial Park, In Huron, OH.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial contributions be made in her memory to Stein Hospice Service, Inc., 1200 Sycamore Line, 1200 Sycamore Line, Sandusky, OH 44870 or to Holy Angels Catholic Church, 428 Tiffin Avenue, Sandusky, OH 44870.
Arrangements are entrusted to the David F. Koch Funeral and Cremation Services, 520 Columbus Avenue, Sandusky.
