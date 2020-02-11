Services
Harrold-Floriana Funeral Home - Fostoria
301 West Tiffin Street
Fostoria, OH 44830
(419)435-8118
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Ann's Catholic Church
1020 West State Street
Fremont, OH
1932 - 2020
Patricia Ann Molyet Obituary
Patricia Ann Molyet

Fremont - Patricia Ann Molyet, 87 of Fremont, Ohio passed away Saturday, February 8, 2020 at the Valley View Health Campus in Fremont. She was born on October 18, 1932 in Fremont to Aloys & Anne (Giesinger) Dickman. Pat married William "Bill" L. Molyet on November 15, 1952 in Fremont and he died on June22, 2008.

Surviving are her children, Cynthia (John) Calmes & Kathleen (David) Reinbolt of Fremont, Thomas (Lisa) Molyet of Fostoria. Grandchildren, Matthew Calmes, Kristin Calmes-Malet, Mark Lloyd, Amanda Esquivel, Nicholas Reinbolt, Andrea Howell, Sarah Painter & Emily Hagerty and 17 great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents, husband, brothers Richard & Donald Dickman.

Pat was a 1950 graduate of St. Joseph High School in Fremont and attended Bowling Green State University. She is a member of St. Ann's Catholic Church in Fremont, a homemaker and was formerly employed as a cashier at Foodtown in Fremont and a Telephone Operator for the Ohio Belle Telephone Co.

A Mass of Resurrection will be held on Friday, February 14, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Ann's Catholic Church 1020 West State Street in Fremont with the Father Michael Roemmele, officiating. Burial will be held in the McGormley Cemetery in Fremont at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to St Jude's or Hartland Hospice. The family would like to thank the staff at Valley View and Hartland Hospice for their excellent care. Online Condolences may be sent to the family at www.hffh.net
Published in the News-Messenger from Feb. 11 to Feb. 12, 2020
