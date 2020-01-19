|
|
Patricia Anne Oprie
Fremont - Patricia Anne Oprie, 73, of Fremont, OH passed away at her home on Friday, January 17, 2020. She was born February 14, 1946 in Fremont, OH to Joseph and Margaret (Pressler) Oprie. She was a 1964 graduate of St. Joseph High School.
Patricia was a homemaker and childcare provider. She was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church and Knifty Knitters. Patricia enjoyed traveling, crocheting, The Ohio State Buckeyes and spending time with her family, especially her great nieces and nephews.
Patricia is survived by her nieces and nephew, David Boyer, Fremont, OH, Marybeth (Doug) Courtney, Parma, OH, Annette (Jeff) Maziarz, Freeland, MI and Melissa (Bill) Bundy, Brooklyn, OH; her special cousin Judy Girand, great nieces and nephews, Nikki Boyer, Spencer Boyer, Nick (Becki) Courtney, Abigail Courtney, Andrew (Amanda) Courtney, Justin (Samantha) Maziarz, Vanessa (Joshua) Hillier, Jonathon (Leilani) Gosk, Melinda Gosk, Nathaniel Gosk, Jakob Boyer, Nathaniel Boyer, Benjamin Bundy; and her multiple great-great nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; sister Margaret "Peg" Boyer and nephew Joseph Boyer.
Visitation will be at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Saturday January 25, 2020 at 10 am with the funeral mass at 11am. A private burial will take place at a later date.
Memorials can be made to Bishop Hoffman Catholic Schools.
Online Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.whhfh.com
Published in the News-Messenger from Jan. 19 to Jan. 20, 2020