|
|
Patricia Drown Matson
Augusta - Patricia Drown Matson, age 85 of Augusta, Georgia entered into rest on Thursday, April 25, 2019 in Augusta, GA. Patricia was preceded in death by her husband Roger Neil Matson. Survivors include sons; Terry (Reen) Matson, Gary Matson, Dean (Vicky) Matson and Chris (Wlad) Matson. Seven grandchildren and several great grand-children.
A Graveside Service will be held at 1pm on Monday, June 24, 2019 at the Old Cascade Township Cemetery in Cloverdale, Ohio.
Arlington Burial & Cremation, 1220 George C. Wilson Dr. S-C, Augusta, GA 30909. (706) 994-0311 Online condolences may be expressed at www.arlingtonfuneral.com
Published in the News-Messenger on May 4, 2019