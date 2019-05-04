Services
Arlington Burial and Cremation
1220 George C Wilson Drive, Suite C
Augusta, GA 30909
762-994-0311
Graveside service
Monday, Jun. 24, 2019
1:00 PM
Old Cascade Township Cemetery
Cloverdale, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia Matson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia Drown Matson

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Patricia Drown Matson Obituary
Patricia Drown Matson

Augusta - Patricia Drown Matson, age 85 of Augusta, Georgia entered into rest on Thursday, April 25, 2019 in Augusta, GA. Patricia was preceded in death by her husband Roger Neil Matson. Survivors include sons; Terry (Reen) Matson, Gary Matson, Dean (Vicky) Matson and Chris (Wlad) Matson. Seven grandchildren and several great grand-children.

A Graveside Service will be held at 1pm on Monday, June 24, 2019 at the Old Cascade Township Cemetery in Cloverdale, Ohio.

Arlington Burial & Cremation, 1220 George C. Wilson Dr. S-C, Augusta, GA 30909. (706) 994-0311 Online condolences may be expressed at www.arlingtonfuneral.com
Published in the News-Messenger on May 4, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now