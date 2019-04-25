Services
Mitchell-Auxter Funeral Home
218 South Main Street
Clyde, OH 43410
(419) 547-9451
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 26, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Funeral service
Friday, Apr. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
- - Patricia Eileen (Bowsher) West passed away Tuesday, April 23, 2019 with her daughter Lisa by her side. Patricia was born on November 27th, 1940 to Iola (Harvitt) & Leslie Bowsher in Lima Ohio. She graduated from Lima Shawnee High School in 1958. Patricia met and married Edward Lowell West in 1958. They spent fifty-four years together. She loved hosting slumber parties and sleep overs with her grandkids. She fell in love with wrestling and boating. She spent her winters in the gym watching her grandsons wrestle and her summers at Riverside Marina in Port Clinton.

She is survived by daughter, Lisa (David) Boonie; daughter-in-law, Juliana (Greg Dorr); grandchildren: Justin (Jen) West, Douglas (Brittany) West, Kristen (David) Paladino, Erica (Brandon Evans) Boonie, Andrea (Kyle) Steinbauer & Aliesha Boonie; fifteen great grandchildren; her sister, Janice Fitz; brother, Norman Bowsher; sisters-in-law: Carol Bowsher and Eileen Bowsher; brother-in-law, Ronald Gilbert, and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband Edward; daughter, Leslie; son, Kevin; brothers: Melvin (Gladys), Donald, Emerson (Dorothy), Stanley, Kenith; and sister, Joyce Gilbert.

Visitiation will be 10:00-11:00am Friday, April 26, 2019 at the Mitchell-Auxter Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 218 South Main Street, Clyde. Her funeral service will be 11:00am Friday at the funeral home with Pastor Candace Seaman officiating. Burial will follow in McPherson Cemetery. The family would like to send their heartfelt gratitude to the staff at Clyde Gardens Place & Promedica Hospice for their care & support over the years. In lieu of flowers, please donate to The Clyde Biddy Wrestling Program or Promedica Hospice patient care fund.

Online condolences may be shared at www.auxterfuneralhomes.com
Published in the News-Messenger on Apr. 25, 2019
