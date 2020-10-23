Patricia J. Kreais
Risingsun - Patricia J. Kreais, age 77, of Risingsun, Ohio passed away peacefully on Thursday, October 22, 2020 surrounded by her loving family at her home. She was born on February 4, 1943 in Toledo, Ohio to the late Durwood Richard & Marjorie Jane (Morrison) Holcombe. Pat married John L. Kreais on January 29, 1960 at the Wayne United Methodist Church.
Surviving Pat is her loving husband of 60years, John; sons, John (Tammy) Kreais, Jr, Larry (Michelle) Kreais both of Bradner; daughter, Kelly (Joe) Parkhurst of Vickery; brother, Richard (Carmel) Holcombe of West Chester; sister, Marietta Holcombe of Waco, Texas; sister-in-laws, Angie Holcombe of Risingsun, Sherrie Holcombe of Findlay, Virginia Holcombe of Helena; grandchildren, Cami (Kyle) Haas, Katie (Jonathan) Shroyer, Brett (Alex) Kreais; Sara Ritchie, Samantha (Joe) Evans, Melissa (Brent) Hoerig, Stephanie (Cole) Abbott, Amanda (Tim) Hatfield, Ryan (Makenzie) Zesing; and 25 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, Durwood & Marjorie; brothers, Robert, Russell, and Ronald; and sister, Roseann Holcombe.
Pat was a member of the Woodbine Chapter Order of Eastern Stars in Pemberville, a lifetime member of the Bradner Volunteer Fire Department Fire Bells, a lifetime member of the Albert Bowe American Legion Auxiliary, and a member of the Bradner United Methodist Church. Among many hobbies she enjoyed fishing, crocheting, baking, cooking, but her greatest love in life was caring for her family. She never missed any of her children and grandchildren's events over the years, and enjoyed every moment spent with them. Family meant everything to Pat.
Friends will be received from 2-6 PM on Sunday, October 25, 2020 at Barndt Funeral Home in Wayne, where an Eastern Star Service will begin at 5:45 PM. A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Monday, October 26, 2020 at 12 PM at Barndt Funeral Home with Pastor Vernagaye Sullivan Officiating. Burial will take place at Bradner Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made in Pat's honor to Bridge Hospice. Due to Covid-19 masks will be required and social distancing will be observed. On-line condolences may be sent to Pat's family at www.barndtfuneralhome.org
