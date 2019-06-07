|
|
Patricia L. (Beard) Von Maluski
Cuyahoga Falls - Patricia L. (Beard) Von Maluski, 84, passed away peacefully on June 4, 2019, at the Gardens of Cuyahoga Falls, where she resided since 2017.
Pat enjoyed traveling, working puzzles, reading, eating out, playing cards late into the night, watching movies and listening to music. These activities were always enjoyed more when shared with her family and friends.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Glenn and Dorothy Beard, brother, Jim Beard, and husband, Eugene "Gene" Von Maluski. She is survived by siblings: Barb (Sam) Burnett, Jerry Beard; and sister-in-law, Madonna Beard, and extended family of cousins, nieces and nephews.
Pat and Gene's legacy includes eight children: Kay (Bill) Bailey, Don (Vickie) Hatfield, Frank (Barbara) Von Maluski, Jean (Bob) Durbin, Terri (Mike) Wallis, Larry (Becky) Von Maluski, Tracy (Albert) Von Maluski and Glen (Terri) Von Maluski, 17 grandchildren, 19 great grandchildren and four great-great grandchildren, and best friend of over 50 years, Zora Williams, from El Paso, Texas.
Pat was born in Grand Rapids, Ohio, graduating from Bowling Green High school, and living most of her life in Ohio. Before marrying, she lived in Washington DC, where she worked for the FBI. In 1953 she married Leonard Hatfield and was a military wife and mom to Kay, Don and Terri. Her strength and determination helped keep the family together through many moves from Texas to Okinawa, Florida, Maryland and back to Texas.
In 1972 she married Gene Von Maluski, and shortly after they moved their blended family to Fremont. Their youngest son, Glen, was born in 1974. Pat held various jobs including waitress, bank teller, administrative assistant, and volunteer advisor for the Fremont Ross PomPom squad from 1974-1978. She also helped care for her parents and her aunt.
While working at Terra Tech she studied sign language to help in the deaf community. When Pat retired from Terra Technical College in 1997, she and Gene moved to the Akron area to live with daughter Terri's family. They became a sandwich generation family, sharing caregiver responsibilities for the grandchildren and for Gene, who battled Parkinson's disease.
In 2014 Pat moved back to Fremont to live at Bethany Place. She made several new friends and enjoyed playing bingo. After she was diagnosed with Alzheimer's in 2017, she moved back to the Akron area.
Pat's servant heart and giving spirit will be missed by all who knew and loved her.
A time of celebration of Pat's life will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, July 20, 2019 at the Fremont YMCA, 1000 North Street, Fremont, OH 43420. She will be inurned with her husband at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery in Rittman, Ohio at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to or .
(Hopkins Lawver, Akron, 330-733-6271)
www.hopkinslawver.com
Published in the News-Messenger on June 7, 2019