Hopkins Lawver Funeral Home
547 Canton Road
Akron, OH 44312
(330) 733-6271
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Fremont YMCA
1000 North Street
Fremont, OH
Patricia L. Von (Beard) Maluski

Patricia L. (Beard) Von Maluski

Cuyahoga Falls - Patricia L. (Beard) Von Maluski, 84, passed away peacefully on June 4, 2019, at the Gardens of Cuyahoga Falls, where she resided since 2017.

A time of celebration of Pat's life will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, July 20, 2019 at the Fremont YMCA, 1000 North Street, Fremont, OH 43420. She will be inurned with her husband at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery in Rittman, Ohio at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to or .

(Hopkins Lawver, Akron, 330-733-6271)

www.hopkinslawver.com
Published in the News-Messenger on July 13, 2019
