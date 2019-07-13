|
Patricia L. (Beard) Von Maluski
Cuyahoga Falls - Patricia L. (Beard) Von Maluski, 84, passed away peacefully on June 4, 2019, at the Gardens of Cuyahoga Falls, where she resided since 2017.
A time of celebration of Pat's life will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, July 20, 2019 at the Fremont YMCA, 1000 North Street, Fremont, OH 43420. She will be inurned with her husband at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery in Rittman, Ohio at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to or .
Published in the News-Messenger on July 13, 2019