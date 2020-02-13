|
|
Patricia Ruth Miller-Pultz
Oak Harbor - Patricia Ruth Pultz, 91, passed away Monday, February 10, 2020 at Riverview Healthcare Campus, Oak Harbor. She was born on July 14, 1928 in Ashland, OH to Edward K. and Ethel O. (Miller) Bishop. On October 15, 1950 in Ashland, OH she married James L. Miller, and he preceded her in death on January 24, 1999. On December 31, 1974 Stoney Ridge, OH she married George E. Pultz, and he preceded her in death on August 10, 1983. She was a member of Grace Community Church, Fremont. Patricia enjoyed sewing, crafts, crocheting, cross stitch, reading, cooking, and shopping at Elder Beerman for shoes. She also enjoyed making her children's clothing when they were little and she loved being with her grandchildren. She worked at Davis-Bessie for 10 years, retiring in 1990.
Patricia is survived by her children, Deborah A. (Wayne Miller) Huffman, Nancy J. (Gary) Kocher, and Andrew L. Miller, 9 grandchildren, 8 great grandchildren, 3 great grandchildren, and brother, Donald E. Bishop. She was preceded in death by her parents, her 2 husbands, brother, Stanley Bishop, and infant sisters, Betty Jane and Mary Elizabeth Bishop.
Per Patricia's wishes, cremation will take place under the direct care of the Robinson-Walker Funeral Home & Crematory, Oak Harbor. Graveside services will be conducted at a later date in Salem Township Roose Cemetery, Oak Harbor. Memorial contributions in memory of Patricia may be made to Grace Community Church, Fremont. Online condolences can be shared with the family at www.walkerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in the News-Messenger from Feb. 13 to Feb. 14, 2020