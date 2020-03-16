|
|
Patricik Joseph Roth
Fostoria - Patrick "Pat" Joseph Roth, 62, of Fostoria, OH passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at Fostoria Community Hospital. He was born on March 17, 1957 in Fremont, OH to Julius and Olga (Ochs) Roth. Pat was a 1975 graduate of Fremont St. Joseph Catholic High School and went on to receive his Associate Degree in welding from Terra Community College.
Pat was a welder for Modine Manufacturing for many years until they closed and then worked at the Home Depot Distribution Center. He was an avid Cleveland Browns fan, passionate about cooking, willing to lend a helping hand to anyone in need, but above all he enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren.
Pat is survived by his children, Jacqueline Roth, Fremont, OH, Brian (Maria) Roth, Columbus, OH, David Roth, Fremont, OH; special friend, Diane Clouse, Fostoria, OH; grandchildren, Lucius, Theia, Avion, Jude, Luke; siblings, John (Sandy) Roth, Celina, OH, Kathy Robinson, Mount Pleasant, S.C., Mary (Gary) Franks, Bob (Robin) Roth, all of Fremont, OH; former wife, Teresa Roth, Fremont, OH.
He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Richard "Dick" Roth.
Visitation: Wednesday from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. at Wonderly Horvath Hanes Funeral Home and Crematory, 425 E. State St, Fremont, OH 43420.
Mass of Christian Burial: Thursday, March 19, 2020, 10:30 a.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 500 Smith Rd, Fremont, OH 43420, with Fr. Chris Kardzis officiating.
Burial will take place at a later date at St. Joseph Cemetery.
Memorials may be made in Pat's honor to his children.
Online condolences can be expressed to the family at www.whhfh.com
Published in the News-Messenger from Mar. 16 to Mar. 17, 2020