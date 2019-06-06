|
Patrick Gangwer
Granville - Patrick D. Gangwer, 41, of Granville, passed away Monday, June 3, 2019 at the James Cancer Hospital in Columbus. He was born in 1978 in Fremont, Ohio.
Patrick's career path began as a firefighter, EMT/paramedic, registered nurse, to being a COTC instructor until most recently Head Brewer at Three Tigers in Granville.
In addition to his mother, Linda Havens, surviving are his wife of 20 years, Lisa C. (Wethington) Gangwer; and his 3 children.
A private family memorial service will be held. A public celebration of life gathering will be held at a later date.
Contributions may be made to the family, c/o McPeek-Hoekstra Funeral Home, P.O. Box 185, Granville, OH 43023.
Published in the News-Messenger on June 6, 2019