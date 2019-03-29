Services
Herman-Karlovetz Funeral Home & Cremation Services
900 North Street
Fremont, OH 43420
419-332-7391
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 31, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Herman-Karlovetz Funeral Home & Cremation Services
900 North Street
Fremont, OH 43420
Funeral service
Sunday, Mar. 31, 2019
3:00 PM
Herman-Karlovetz Funeral Home & Cremation Services
900 North Street
Fremont, OH 43420
Patrick Hughes Hetrick


1942 - 2019
Patrick Hughes Hetrick Obituary
Patrick Hughes Hetrick

Fremont - Patrick Hughes Hetrick, 77, of Fremont and formerly of San Rafael, California, died Monday, Mar. 26, 2019 at Fremont ProMedica Memorial Hospital.

Born in Toledo, OH on Mar. 17, 1942, Patrick was a son of the late Edwin and Dorothy (Hughes) Hetrick. After graduating from Fremont Ross High, he went on to earn degrees from Loyola University and a Juris Doctorate from Northrop University in 1977. Patrick used his education as a defense attorney, working in Alameda County, California. He retired in 2016.

Patrick served his country in the Navy during the Vietnam War. He was a lieutenant, enlisting in June 1967 and discharged from active duty in July 1973. In 1979 he was discharged from the Navy Reserve. While serving on the USS Caroline County and later on the USS Eversole, he earned the Navy Commendation Medal with Combat "V" for his leadership and sincere devotion to duty, as well as, the Navy Unit Commendation, Meritorious Unit Commendation, and the Vietnam Armed Forces Meritorious Unit Citation-Gallantry Cross.

On June 19, 1982, he married Ann Kerins in Newport, RI. She passed on Oct. 20, 2003.

Patrick was a big fan of Oakland Raiders, the Cleveland Browns and of the OSU football teams. He was a dedicated Democrat. He previously served in the Peace Corp and was a long-time member of the San Rafael Yacht Club, serving as its Commodore in 1988 and 2006. He was also a member of the Fremont VFW and Elks.

Patrick leaves behind nieces, Shannon (Mike) Reardon and Brandi (Randy) Wammes of all Fremont; great nieces and nephews, Brant, Brennan, & Be Reardon and Miranda, Maddie & Marissa Wammes; in-laws Peggy & Jay Barabash, David Kerins, and Marilyn (Umberto) Angelucci; nieces and nephews, Bowen Kerins, Megan Kerins, Abbey (Tai) Kerins, Brian & Amy Barabash and Joshua & Young Angelucci; and great niece, Oona Tokeshi. Mason, Patrick's four-legged companion, also survives.

Visitation will be Sunday, Mar. 31, 1-3 p.m., at the Herman-Karlovetz Funeral Home & Cremation Services where Funeral Services will begin at 3 p.m. Tom Ackerman will officiate.

Burial with Military Rites will be at later date at St. Joseph Cemetery, Fremont.

Memorials may be directed to the Sandusky County Humane Society or to the Sandusky County Positive People.

Online condolences may be expressed by visiting: www.hermanfh.com
Published in the News-Messenger on Mar. 29, 2019
