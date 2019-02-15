|
|
Paul C. Bower
FREMONT - Paul C. Bower, 84, of Fremont, OH passed away on Wednesday, February 13, 2019 at ProMedica Memorial Hospital. He was born on May 23, 1934 in Fremont, the son of Walter LeRoy and Bertha Diana (Mielke) Bower. He was a 1952 graduate of Fremont Ross High School.
Paul married Marger Ree (Liggins) Crawford on December 31, 1987 in Fremont and she survives. He worked at Whirlpool Corporation in Clyde for twenty-eight years, retiring as a security guard. Paul also worked as a security guard in Tiffin, OH and a carpenter in construction at various places.
Paul was a member of Greater St. James Church where he served as an Elder, Deacon and on the Board of Trustees. He was also an aid to the Pastor. Paul enjoyed fishing, bicycle racing, going to NASCAR races, but primarily functioning as a servant of the church.
Paul is survived by his wife of thirty-one years, Marger Ree Bower, Fremont, OH; three children; step children, Gloria (Mando) Valle, Fremont, OH, Robert Crawford, Jr, Fremont, OH, Kevin Crawford of Arizona, Kimberly Crawford, Fremont, OH; a host of grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Visitation and Service will be Tuesday, February 19, 2019. Visitation from 10:00 am to 11:00 am and service beginning at 11:00 am at Great St. James Church, 629 Sixth St, Fremont, OH, with Bishop Chester Trail giving the Eulogy and Pastor Todd Chance officiating.
Burial: Greenlawn Memory Gardens, Clyde, OH
Memorials can be made to Greater St. James Church.
Online Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.whhfh.com
Arrangements are entrusted to Wonderly Horvath Hanes Funeral Home and Crematory.
Published in the News-Messenger on Feb. 15, 2019