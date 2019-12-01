|
Paul E. Tornow
Helena - Paul E. Tornow, 86, of Helena, passed away on December 1, 2019 at home. He was born on November 26, 1933 in Elmore, Ohio to Harvey G. and MaeBelle (Weis) Tornow. Paul was a 1951 graduate of Gibsonburg High School. He worked as an electrician for Brush Wellman until his retirement in 1996, and for Walmart as a bicycle and grill assembler for 10 years. On October 29, 1955, Paul was married to Shirley Kilgus by Pastor A.R. Lemke at Zion Lutheran Church in Gibsonburg, and she survives. Paul was a former Mayor of Helena for 37 years, and his proudest moment was introducing the village wide sewer system to Helena. He was selfless giver, and over the years donated 13 gallons to the American Red Cross. He was a member of Masonic Lodge #575 in Gibsonburg for 60 years, S.C.R.A.P., Shiloh United Methodist Church in Helena, the Rollersville Helena School Club, a charter member of the Maumee Valley Winnies, and a Cub Scout Master for the Helena Pack #348. In his spare time, Paul loved to go camping, hunting, fishing, enjoyed hosting fish fries and baking, and restored John Deere and Cockshutt tractors along with a 1955 Chevy truck.
Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Shirley Tornow, children; Paul, Jr. (Peggy) Tornow, Pam Tornow, Tim Tornow all of Helena, Lori (Michael) Shaferly of Fostoria, Michael (Amy) Tornow of Gibsonburg, siblings; John (Mary) Tornow of Port Clinton, Donald (Marlene) Tornow of Fremont, Fay Martin of Sandusky, 7 grandchildren, 7 great-grandchildren, and 1 great-great grandchild.
He was preceded in death by his siblings; Betty Tornow, Francine Halfhill, and brother-in-law, Ballard Martin.
Visitation will be Wednesday, December 4, 2019 from 1:00pm to 3:00pm and 5:00pm to 7:00pm with Masonic Services beginning at 7:00pm at the Herman-Veh Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 319 W. Madison Street, Gibsonburg, OH, 43431. Additional visitation will be held Thursday, December 5, 2019 from 10:00am to 11:00am at the funeral home, with funeral services beginning at 11:00am. Rev. Jeffrey Ridenour and Rev. Melanie Haack will officiate.
Private burial will take place at West Union Cemetery at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to the American Red Cross or to the Gibsonburg Masonic Lodge #575.
Published in the News-Messenger from Dec. 1 to Dec. 3, 2019