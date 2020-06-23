Paul E. Tornow and Pamela S. "Pam" Tornow
Paul E. Tornow & Pamela "Pam" S. Tornow

Helena - Paul E. Tornow, 86, and his daughter, Pamela "Pam" S. Tornow, 62, will be laid to rest at West Union Cemetery on Saturday, June 27, 2020 where a Graveside Memorial Service will be held at 10:00 a.m. conducted by Rev. Jeff Ridenour. Military Rites in honor of Pam's years of dedicated service will also be conducted there.

Memorial contributions may be made to the American Red Cross or to the Gibsonburg Masonic Lodge #575. To send an online condolence, visit: www.hermanfh.com




Published in News-Messenger from Jun. 23 to Jun. 24, 2020.
