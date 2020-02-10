Services
Gibsonburg - Paul Helle, 74, a longtime Gibsonburg resident and former business owner, died Friday, Feb. 7, 2020 at Elmwood Assisted Living and Skilled Nursing Center, Fremont.

Born on Oct. 10, 1945 in Dalhart, TX, Paul was a son of Dale and Erma Mae (Sidle) Helle. As a 1963 graduate of Gibsonburg High School, Paul worked with his parents at the former Helle Dodge Dealership in Gibsonburg. He served in the National Guard for six years with training in Fort Knox and making many trips to Camp Perry and Toledo where he guarded firehouses in the 60's. In 1990, he and his wife, Margaret, purchased the former Ben Franklin Store in Gibsonburg where he worked until his retirement.

Paul was a member of the Gibsonburg Masonic Lodge #575 and the Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church. He enjoyed frequent visits to the Woodville McDonalds, attending car shows and the Dream Cruise.

He married Margaret Kutzli on Oct. 30, 1965. They would have celebrated their 55th wedding anniversary this year.

Also surviving are children, Ron (Sylvia) Helle of Gibsonburg and Sara (Adrian Richmond) Helle of Clinton Township, MI; grandchildren, Charlene (Mark) Lemay, Rob Helle and Megan Helle; great-grandchildren, Madison, A.J. and Presley; and sister, Lois (Curt) Buchs.

Paul is preceded in death by his parents; and brother, Jim Helle.

Services will be held at the Gibsonburg Masonic Lodge on Saturday, Feb. 15, 11:00 a.m. followed by a fellowship meal at the Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church Hall, Gibsonburg.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to the Gibsonburg Masonic Lodge or to the .

The Herman-Veh Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Gibsonburg has been entrusted with arrangements.
Published in the News-Messenger from Feb. 10 to Feb. 12, 2020
