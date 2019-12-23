|
|
Paul R. Black
GREEN SPRINGS - Paul R. Black, 64, of Green Springs, OH passed away at his home on Saturday, December 21, 2019. He was born June 19, 1955 in Fremont, OH, the son of Burdell and Margie (Koch) Black. He was a 1973 graduate of Clyde High School.
Paul married Stephanie Hofacker on June 21, 1975 at Grace Lutheran Church. He was a Jeep driver at Whirlpool Corporation for forty-two years until he retired in 2015.
Paul was a member of the Clyde Moose and loved sports, including the Cleveland Indians, Boston Celtics, Indianapolis Colts, Cleveland Browns and OSU Buckeyes. He loved having campfires and gardening.
Paul is survived by his wife of forty-four years, Stephanie Black, Green Springs, OH; son, Jarrod (Dawn Adams) Black, Clyde, OH; daughter, Tiffany (Toby) Brock, Green Springs, OH; brother Scott (Linda) Black, Clyde, OH; grandchildren, Eric (Lindsey Flick) Adams, Kyleigh Black, John, Paris, Braxton and Emily Brock; great grandchildren, Alivia and Sophia Adams.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Visitation: Saturday, December 28, 2019 from 1:00 to 3:30 p.m. at Horvath Hanes Funeral Home and Crematory, 211 N. Broadway St., Green Springs, OH with a memorial service to follow at 3:30 p.m.
In lieu of flowers memorials can be made to the family.
Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.whhfh.com
Published in the News-Messenger from Dec. 23 to Dec. 24, 2019