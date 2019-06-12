Services
Heritage Presbyterian Church
6546 S Mason Montgomery Rd
Mason, OH 45040
Maineville - Paul Schmidt, age 76, of Maineville, formerly of Fremont, passed away June 8, 2019 due to complications from Multiple Myeloma. Paul was the beloved husband of 53 years to Joan (Watson); devoted father of Erin (Bill) Heckman and Hilary (Mike) Frater; proud Papa (AKA: The Man, the Myth, & the Legend) to Reese, Morgan, and Evan Heckman; loving brother to Mary (Howard) Bonitz of Wooster, OH and the late Beverly Simpson and Sally Davis. Paul is also survived by his brother-in-law Jim (Carol) Watson and many nieces and nephews.

Paul, a U.S. Air Force Veteran, served during the Vietnam War in Tachikawa, Japan as a surgical technician. He loved music and performing with the Terra State Community College Chorale Society for 10 years. Paul was a very active member of First Presbyterian Church in Fremont, leading youth group, singing in the church choir, and, for a few years, playing in the church softball league. After moving to Maineville, Paul and Joan joined Heritage Presbyterian Church in Mason.

An avid gardener and lover of all things natural, Paul often had a bird book and a pair of binoculars handy, a bonfire ready for stargazing, and was always game for any outdoor adventures. Additionally, Paul enjoyed taking photos of every occasion life may present, including the occasional solar eclipse. Together with his family, Paul enjoyed traveling to America's historical landmarks, often taking time to stop for photo ops along the way.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held Saturday, June 15 at 11 AM at Heritage Presbyterian Church, 6546 Mason Montgomery Rd., Mason, OH 45040, where friends will be received from 10 AM until time of service.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to or to Heritage Presbyterian Church.

www.tuftsschildmeyer.com.
Published in the News-Messenger on June 12, 2019
