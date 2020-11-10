Paul William Foos



Charlotte, NC - Paul William Foos, 74, of Charlotte, NC, died Monday, October 26, 2020 of lung cancer at his home with his son and wife by his side.



Paul was born in Fremont, OH, to the late Clarence and Norma (Halm) Foos.He attended Saint Ann Elementary School and St. Joseph's High School in Fremont, OH, He received a BA, MS, and Ph.D. in Psychology from Bowling Green State University in OH. Paul was a professor of Psychology at Florida International University and University of North Carolina Charlotte where he retired.



Paul had a distinguished academic career serving as faculty and department chair at both FIU and UNCC. He published many scholarly articles in respected journals and three books on cognitive psychology and aging. He was an avid gardener, environmental and animal rights activist, and gifted wood sculptor. He had a sharp wit, wicked sense of humor, and knew how to have fun.



Surviving Paul is his loving wife of 43 years, M. Cherie Clark; and son, Arlo Clark-Foos (Rachel) of Dearborn, MI; sister, Phyllis Foos (Jim Hatch) of Toledo, OH; brother, Tom Foos (Barbara) of Millbury, OH; loving step mother, Joan Foos of Fremont, OH; granddaughter, Gaia Clark-Foos of Dearborn, MI; step grandchildren, Lucian Schockey and Jackson Schockey of Dearborn, MI; and many loving family members.



Memorials can be made to ASPCA, Democratic Candidates, Hospice and Palliative Care Charlotte Region, or to an organization of the donor's choice. Burial at Carolina Memorial Sanctuary, a conservation and green cemetery in Mills River, NC was facilitated by Asheville Area Alternative Funeral and Cremation Services in Asheville, NC. He will hang out between two maple trees and a sumac grove nearby. Raise a pint of good beer in Paul's name!









