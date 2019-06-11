|
Paula Sue Wilhelm
Fremont - Paula Sue Wilhelm, 70, passed away at University of Miami on June 3, 2019. She was born the daughter of a John and Marcella Baum on May 21, 1949 in Cleveland, OH. Paula married Thomas Wilhelm on February 21,1986 in Fremont, Ohio, and he survives. Paula was a secretary at Wilhelm Auto. Paula was a kind-hearted woman who was always willing to lend a helping hand to her friends and family. Whether it was inspiring people in their career, or listening to their problems and offering support, or even offering a meal or extra groceries to friends in need. She would always be the first one willing to help and took a lot of enjoyment from seeing a smile on someone else's face.
Left to cherish her memory are her husband, Thomas Wilhelm, children; Craig Stokes and grandchildren; Amanda and Brittany Stokes. She was preceded in death by her mother and father, John and Marcella Baum.
Per Paula's wishes, there will not be a service at this time because she wanted to remain with her husband.
Published in the News-Messenger on June 11, 2019