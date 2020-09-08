Pauline Louise Wrench
Bellevue - Pauline Louise Wrench age 89, passed away Sunday, September 6, 2020 at The Willows of Bellevue. She was born July 16, 1931 the daughter of the late Clifford & Angela (Halm) Swedersky.
Pauline retired from Central Soya. She was a member of Immaculate Conception Church where she was a former choir director, Altar Rosary Society, Former D of I and took care of the candle room for many years.
She is survived by her husband of 65 years John William Wrench, special friend Nancy Fleming of Lansing MI, cousin Tom (Barb) Swedersky of Fremont, Nephew, Ira Glenn Todd III, and her caretakers Ken & Christy Ritchie of Clyde.
Friends will be received Thursday, September 10, 2020 from 10:00 am until a funeral service begins at 11:00 am at Foos and Foos Funeral Service, 151 Yorkshire Place, Bellevue.
Burial will follow at Bellevue Catholic Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to Immaculate Conception Church, 231 E. Center St., Bellevue, OH 44811
Social distancing and masks will be required.
