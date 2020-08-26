1/1
Pauline Mary (Fox) Lowery
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Pauline's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Pauline Mary (Fox) Lowery

Fostoria - Pauline Mary (Fox) Lowery, 90, of Fostoria, passed away at 9:51 am Wednesday August 26, 2020.

She was born on March 10, 1930 in Sandusky County, Fremont, Ohio to Frederick Peter and Gertrude Christina (Magrum) Fox. She married Darrell Francis Lowery He preceded her in death on February 18, 1971.

Surviving are three daughters, Deborah (Lee) Anderson of Arlington, OH, Marianne (Lucien) Klein-Lowery of Luxembourg, Europe, and Donna (W. Joseph) Hoenscheid of Springfield, VA; eight grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; brother, Harold "Skip" Fox of Fostoria. She is also survived by her dear friend Elsby Saalman, Fostoria.

She was preceded in death by her brothers Louis, Ralph, Richard, Herbert, and Donald Fox and a sister, Beatrice Lowery.

Visitation will take place 2-4 & 6-8 pm Friday August 28, 2020 at Hoening and Son Funeral Home 133 W. Tiffin St., Fostoria, OH 44830 where a Christian Wake service will be held at 7:30 pm.

Mass of Christian Burial is 10:30 am Saturday at St. Wendelin Catholic Church. Burial will follow in St. Wendelin Cemetery.

Memorials are suggested to St. Wendelin Church, Heartland Hospice, or the American Heart Association c/o the funeral home.

Online expressions of sympathy may be made by visiting www.hoeningfuneralhome.com

The Funeral Mass will be live steamed from the "St. Wendelin Parish" Facebook page.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News-Messenger from Aug. 26 to Aug. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hoening & Son Funeral Home
133 W. Tiffin Street
Fostoria, OH 44830
(419) 435-8200
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Hoening & Son Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved