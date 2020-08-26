Pauline Mary (Fox) Lowery
Fostoria - Pauline Mary (Fox) Lowery, 90, of Fostoria, passed away at 9:51 am Wednesday August 26, 2020.
She was born on March 10, 1930 in Sandusky County, Fremont, Ohio to Frederick Peter and Gertrude Christina (Magrum) Fox. She married Darrell Francis Lowery He preceded her in death on February 18, 1971.
Surviving are three daughters, Deborah (Lee) Anderson of Arlington, OH, Marianne (Lucien) Klein-Lowery of Luxembourg, Europe, and Donna (W. Joseph) Hoenscheid of Springfield, VA; eight grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; brother, Harold "Skip" Fox of Fostoria. She is also survived by her dear friend Elsby Saalman, Fostoria.
She was preceded in death by her brothers Louis, Ralph, Richard, Herbert, and Donald Fox and a sister, Beatrice Lowery.
Visitation will take place 2-4 & 6-8 pm Friday August 28, 2020 at Hoening and Son Funeral Home 133 W. Tiffin St., Fostoria, OH 44830 where a Christian Wake service will be held at 7:30 pm.
Mass of Christian Burial is 10:30 am Saturday at St. Wendelin Catholic Church. Burial will follow in St. Wendelin Cemetery.
Memorials are suggested to St. Wendelin Church, Heartland Hospice, or the American Heart Association
c/o the funeral home.
Online expressions of sympathy may be made by visiting www.hoeningfuneralhome.com
The Funeral Mass will be live steamed from the "St. Wendelin Parish" Facebook page.