Pauline (Jensen) Rupke
Gibsonburg - Pauline (Jensen) Rupke, 80, of rural Gibsonburg, passed away Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019 at Bethesda Care Center, after a hard-fought battle with cancer.
Pauline was born in Ferron, Utah on Nov. 23, 1938 to Ivan and Clara Udella (Petty) Jensen. Her father passed away from the effects of a coal mine explosion, where he pulled several men to safety. Clara later moved the family to Gibsonburg, OH and married Kenneth Myers, who raised Pauline and her siblings as his own.
As a 1957 graduate of Gibsonburg High School, Pauline raised her children to school age before starting her job at Paul's Plumbing and Hardware in Gibsonburg, where she retired from. Pauline worked on the family farm, throwing bales with the best of them. She enjoyed vegetable and flower gardening, canning, bowling, crocheting, woodworking, bird watching, camping and cheering on her grandchildren at their sporting events. Pauline was a member of Zion Lutheran Church in Gibsonburg. She served as an advisor of the Sugar Creek 4-H Club for years. She was a past member of the Sandusky County Senior Fair Board. She was also an award-winning wine maker. Pauline was a member of Kay's Krusaders Relay for Life team, fighting for a cure so future generations didn't have to go through what she did, surviving Breast and Kidney Cancer.
On June 10, 1961, she married her husband of 57 years, Charles Rupke at Solomon Lutheran Church, Woodville by Rev. Otto Gerbich. Charles survives her.
She is also survived by their children, John (Tammy) Rupke, Mark (Elizabeth) Rupke, and Amy (Michael) Tornow all of Gibsonburg; grandchildren, Joni (Kevin) Laux of Richmond Heights, OH, Matthew Rupke of Fremont, Lucas & Amanda Rupke, and Nathan & Nicholas Tornow all of Gibsonburg; great-granddaughter, Alina Laux; sisters, Rhea Lane of St. Petersburg, FL and Doris Hilkins of Reading, MI; and sister-in-law, Brenda (Brown) Jensen of Chandler, AZ.
Pauline is preceded in death by her parents, Ivan and Clara Jensen; stepfather, Kenneth Myers; brother Roscoe Jensen; and in-laws, Alvin and Cathryn Rupke.
Visitation will be Thursday, Mar. 21, 2-4 & 6-8 p.m., and Friday, Mar. 22, 9:30-10:30 a.m., at the Herman-Veh Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Gibsonburg where Funeral Services will begin on Friday at 10:30 a.m. Rev. Henry Seibert will officiate. Burial will follow at Quinshan Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to ProMedica Hospice or the Sandusky County Relay for Life benefitting the American Cancer Society.
To send an online condolence or to view Pauline's tribute video, visit: www.hermanfh.com
Published in the News-Messenger on Mar. 20, 2019