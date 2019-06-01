Services
Wonderly Horvath Hanes Funeral Home
425 E. STATE ST.
Fremont, OH 43420
(419) 332-6409
Visitation
Sunday, Jun. 2, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:30 PM
Graveside service
Monday, Jun. 3, 2019
11:00 AM
Greenlawn Memory Gardens
Clyde, OH
Pauline Ruth (Noss) McDaniel Obituary
Pauline Ruth (Noss) McDaniel

Fremont - Pauline Ruth (Noss) McDaniel, 93, of Fremont, OH passed away on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at Bethesda Care Center. She was born October 7, 1925 in Fremont, the daughter of Clifford David and Emma Estelle (Shawn) Fisher and the last of their fifteen children.

Pauline married Franklin C. Noss and he preceded her in death in 1983. She married Leon S. McDaniel and he preceded her in death on April 8, 1988.

Pauline was a homemaker and enjoyed having a lot of fun with family and friends and completing crossword puzzles. She was a Lifetime Member of the VFW.

Pauline is survived by her daughter, Diane Walker, Fremont, OH; grandchildren, Ken (Ginger) Walker, Jr, Fremont, OH, Karl (Kara Hetrick) Walker, Gibsonburg, OH, Kevin (Tammy Myers) Walker, Clyde, OH; great grandchildren, Jacob, Nicholas and Justin Walker.

She was preceded in death by her parents; first husband, Franklin C. Noss; second husband, Leon S. McDaniel; siblings, Rosetta, Ella, Lucy, Lucille and Luella Fisher, Helen Cutcher, Irene Young, Kathleen Jenkins, Theodore Fisher, twin brother, Paul Fisher, Clifford, Irvin, Roland and Darrel Fisher.

Visitation: Sunday from 2 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at Wonderly Horvath Hanes Funeral Home and Crematory, 425 E. State St, Fremont, OH 43420.

Graveside Service will take place on Monday, June 3, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Greenlawn Memory Gardens, Clyde, OH

Memorials: Humane Society of Sandusky County

Online Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.whhfh.com.
Published in the News-Messenger from June 1 to June 3, 2019
