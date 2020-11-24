Pearl E Dewyre
Gibsonburg - Pearl E. Dewyre, age 100, of Gibsonburg, OH passed away late Saturday night, November 21, 2020 at Heartland of Perrysburg, Perrysburg, OH. She was born on July 27, 1920 on the family farm in Gibsonburg, OH. She graduated from Woodville High School. On June 19, 1948 she married William Dewyre at her parents' home. They enjoyed country living in Gibsonburg, OH and were married for 50 years until William passed away in 1998.
She was a payroll clerk at Libbey Owens Ford in downtown Toledo, OH for over 30 years. Pearl was the oldest and a lifelong member of Woodville United Methodist Church, Woodville, OH. She was active in the church, where she taught Sunday School, helped with dinners and make Christmas candy that the church sold every year.
Pearl is survived by nieces and nephews who loved her very much. She was preceded in death by her parents: Fred and Mamie (Damschroder) Lentz, husband: William, brother: Merlyn Lentz and sister: Hazel Warner.
The family wishes to express sincere appreciation to the staff at Heartland of Perrysburg for her wonderful care and to Heartland Hospice Care for their continual supportive care.
There will be a private family graveside service held at Westwood Cemetery, Woodville, Arrangements are being handled by the Marsh & Marsteller Funeral Home, 201 W. Main Street, Woodville, OH. Memorials may take the form of contributions to: Woodville United Methodist Church. Those wishing to express a word of encouragement, share a memory or photo may do so at: www.marshfuneralhomes.com