Peggy Black
Peggy Black

Bellevue - Peggy Black, 75, passed away Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at the Bellevue Hospital. She was born December 16, 1944 In Middlesboro, KY the daughter of the late Edgar & Ruby (Smith) Warwick.

Peggy was a homemaker, she loved to spend time with her family and friends she also enjoyed to crocheting knitting and sewing Peggy was also an active member of the Bellevue Eagles and a Life time member of the VFW.

She is survived by her husband, Larry Black whom she married November 3, 1962 in Sandusky, sons, Tim Black of Clyde, Fred (Tammy) Black of Bellevue, daughter Michelle Hicks of Sandusky, grandchildren, Sarah, Cory, Ashlee, Marisa, Haley, Savannah, Steffani, Heather, great grandchildren, Angela, Brandon, Elyana, Sofia, Scarlett, James, Finley, Corvin, Callie, Jaxon, Kodi,Elsie, siblings, Rick (Kathy) Warwick of Fremont, Carl (Kathy) Warwick of Clyde, Jerry (Suzie) Warwick of Dayton, James (Dannie) Warwick of Clyde, Tom (Terri) Warwick of Clyde, Donna (Dave) Carter of Green Springs, Dolores (Danny) Collins of Clyde and Norma Warwick of Crestline.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her son, Michael "Spud" Black and brother, Bobby Warwick.

A graveside service will be held Saturday, August 1, 2020, 11:00 am at Greenlawn Memory Gardens, 1795 W. McPherson Hwy., Clyde. Masks and social distancing is required at the service.

Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

Foos and Foos Funeral Service, 151 Yorkshire Place, Bellevue is in care of arrangements.

Memories and condolences may be shared at www.foosfuneral.com




Published in News-Messenger from Jul. 30 to Jul. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Foos and Foos Funeral Service
151 Yorkshire Place
Bellevue, OH 44811
(419) 483-5484
