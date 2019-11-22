|
|
Penny Lee Crispen
GIBSONBURG - Penny Lee Crispen, 56, of Gibsonburg, OH went to be with her Lord on Thursday, November 21, 2019 surrounded by her loving family at St. Vincent Mercy Medical Center in Toledo. She was born on November 7, 1963 in Walker County, GA, the daughter of Miles "Joe" Lanier and Patricia (Lane) Strausbaugh. She was a 1981 graduate of Fremont Ross High School and received an Associate Degree as a Medical Secretary from Terra Community College.
Penny married Scott M. Crispen on June 6, 1981 at Calvary Baptist Church in Fremont. She was a secretary at various businesses in the Fremont area and most recently enjoyed taking care of her grandbabies.
Penny loved her dogs, Blackjack, Duke and Taz, camping, the outdoors and southern gospel music. She also enjoyed visiting Amish country, Mohican and the Smokey Mountains. Penny was a member of a drum and bugle corps and a majorette for several years at Fremont Ross High School. One of her favorite pastimes was her "Grandbabies". She enjoyed weekends cooking, playing school and dress-up with her "Grandbabies". Penny will be truly missed by all, with her loving spirit.
Penny is survived by her loving husband of thirty-eight years, Scott M. Crispen, Gibsonburg, OH; children, Mike (Lisa) Crispen, Gibsonburg, OH and Jenni (Jason) Dugan, Maumee, OH; grandchildren, Drew and Hannah Crispen and Arriana and Jordyn Dugan; mother, Patricia Strausbaugh, Fremont, OH; siblings, Harold Lanier, Laughlin, NV and Cathy Henry, Fremont, OH; stepsister, DeeDee Strausbaugh, Green Springs, OH.
She was preceded in death by her father, stepfather, Dallas W. Strausbaugh; sister-in-law, Chris Lanier.
Visitation: Monday from 4 to 7 p.m. at Wonderly Horvath Hanes Funeral Home and Crematory, 425 E State St., Fremont, OH.
Service: Tuesday, November 26, 2019; 10:30 a.m. at the funeral home with an hour of visitation prior to the service. Pastor Jeff Good will officiate.
Burial: West Union Cemetery, Gibsonburg, OH
Memorials: Lindsey Volunteer Fire Department
Online Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.whhfh.com
Published in the News-Messenger from Nov. 22 to Nov. 23, 2019