Visitation
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
10:00 AM
Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church
1905 Portage Trail
Cuyahoga Falls, OH
View Map
Peter Francis Garvin Obituary
Pete Garvin, 54, passed away peacefully, surrounded by family, on October 29, 2019.

Born in Fremont, OH on September 15, 1965 to the late Thomas (Tim) & Kathryn (Wasserman) Garvin, Pete had been a Cuyahoga Falls resident for over 20 years. After graduating from Clyde High School in 1983, Pete graduated from Ohio State University with a Bachelor's Degree in Electrical Engineering. He earned his Master's of Electrical Engineering from Columbia University & his Master's in Computer Engineering from National Technological University. Pete was the owner & operator of Protectus, a network security company. Pete was a faithful Catholic and parishioner of Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church in Cuyahoga Falls, where he was a member of the choir and was involved in Life Teen, and the Parish Boy Scout Troop #179. Always putting others before himself, Pete was a regular volunteer at the Peter Maurin Center. Pete enjoyed hiking and loved the outdoors. Pete was a loving, caring, & compassionate husband, father, grandfather, brother, & son.

Pete is survived by his loving wife of 32 years, Mary Beth; his mother Kathryn; sons Tim (Ashley), Adam (Stephanie), Matt (Emily), Michael, Daniel, & Joel Garvin; grandchildren Katherine, James, William, Peter, & Oliver; siblings Greg, Therese (Rich) Ehrenreich, Paul, & Mary (Keith) Tarvin, as well as numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, & cousins.

The family will receive friends on Friday, November 1, from 4-8 pm at the Anthony Funeral Home McGowan-Reid & Santos Chapel, 247 Stow Ave. (at Third St., one block north of Portage Trail) in Cuyahoga Falls. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Fr. James Singler on Saturday, November 2, at 10:00 am at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church, 1905 Portage Trail Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44223. Interment will follow at All Saints Cemetery in Northfield. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the IHM Organ Fund c/o IHM Parish or to the Neuroendocrine Tumor Research Foundation by visiting www.netrf.org. (McGowan-Reid & Santos Chapel, FALLS)
Published in the News-Messenger from Oct. 30 to Oct. 31, 2019
