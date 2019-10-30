|
|
Pete Garvin, 54, passed away peacefully, surrounded by family, on October 29, 2019.
Born in Fremont, OH on September 15, 1965 to the late Thomas (Tim) & Kathryn (Wasserman) Garvin, Pete had been a Cuyahoga Falls resident for over 20 years. After graduating from Clyde High School in 1983, Pete graduated from Ohio State University with a Bachelor's Degree in Electrical Engineering. He earned his Master's of Electrical Engineering from Columbia University & his Master's in Computer Engineering from National Technological University. Pete was the owner & operator of Protectus, a network security company. Pete was a faithful Catholic and parishioner of Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church in Cuyahoga Falls, where he was a member of the choir and was involved in Life Teen, and the Parish Boy Scout Troop #179. Always putting others before himself, Pete was a regular volunteer at the Peter Maurin Center. Pete enjoyed hiking and loved the outdoors. Pete was a loving, caring, & compassionate husband, father, grandfather, brother, & son.
Pete is survived by his loving wife of 32 years, Mary Beth; his mother Kathryn; sons Tim (Ashley), Adam (Stephanie), Matt (Emily), Michael, Daniel, & Joel Garvin; grandchildren Katherine, James, William, Peter, & Oliver; siblings Greg, Therese (Rich) Ehrenreich, Paul, & Mary (Keith) Tarvin, as well as numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, & cousins.
The family will receive friends on Friday, November 1, from 4-8 pm at the Anthony Funeral Home McGowan-Reid & Santos Chapel, 247 Stow Ave. (at Third St., one block north of Portage Trail) in Cuyahoga Falls. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Fr. James Singler on Saturday, November 2, at 10:00 am at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church, 1905 Portage Trail Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44223. Interment will follow at All Saints Cemetery in Northfield. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the IHM Organ Fund c/o IHM Parish or to the Neuroendocrine Tumor Research Foundation by visiting www.netrf.org. (McGowan-Reid & Santos Chapel, FALLS)
Published in the News-Messenger from Oct. 30 to Oct. 31, 2019