Phillip L. Davis
Fremont - Phillip L. Davis, 55, of Fremont, OH passed away at home, with his family by his side, on Sunday, October 25, 2020. He was born on November 7, 1964 in Fremont to Melvin P. and Joan E. (Dalton) Davis. He was a 1983 graduate of Fremont Ross High School.
Phillip married Patricia "Patti" Timbers on February 21, 1986 in Fremont. He was currently working as a machine repairman at Trane Technologies. He had previously worked for Atlas Industries for thirty-five years until they closed.
Phillip enjoyed fishing and having his catch for dinner. He was a lifelong Patriots fan. Phillip and his son enjoyed monitoring blue bird trails.
Phillip is survived by his wife of thirty-four years, Patricia "Patti" Davis, Fremont, OH; sons, Benjamin (Paige) Davis, Columbus, OH and Drew Davis, Fremont, OH; sister, Paula (Robert) Heckel, Fremont, OH; granddaughter Olivia Davis.
He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Brian Davis.
Visitation: Thursday, October 29, 2020, from 4 - 6 pm and Friday, October 30, 2020, from 10 to 11 am at Wonderly Horvath Hanes Funeral Home and Crematory.
The use of face masks is required while indoors at all services. Social distancing will be observed throughout all services with wait times taking place outdoors. If you would prefer, you may express your condolences at www.whhfh.com
Services are Private.
Burial will take place at Oakwood Cemetery
Memorials can be made to Green Creek Wildlife Society.