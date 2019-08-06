Services
Keller-Koch-Chudzinski Funeral Home
416 South Arch Street
Fremont, OH 43420
(419) 332-8288
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Keller-Koch-Chudzinski Funeral Home
416 South Arch Street
Fremont, OH 43420
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019
9:00 AM
Keller-Koch-Chudzinski Funeral Home
416 South Arch Street
Fremont, OH 43420
Funeral service
Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019
10:00 AM
Keller-Koch-Chudzinski Funeral Home
416 South Arch Street
Fremont, OH 43420
Phillip S. Johnson


1981 - 2019
Phillip S. Johnson Obituary
Phillip S. Johnson

Fremont - Phillip S. Johnson, 38, of Fremont, died Friday, August 2, 2019. He was born February 7, 1981 in Fremont, the son of Sheldon and Suzanne (Hillman) Johnson. Phillip worked for ADW at Commodore Perry Service Plaza. He enjoyed watching the news, documentaries and keeping up with the latest developments in the sports world especially for the Cleveland Browns and Ohio State Buckeyes.

Surviving are his parents, Sheldon and Suzanne Johnson of Perrysburg, OH; siblings Rachael Johnson and Christopher Johnson both of Fremont, son Patrick Johnson, Patrick's mother Sharmae Armbruster.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents and aunts and uncles.

Visitation will take place on Wednesday, August 7, 2019 from 4-7P.M. at Keller-Koch-Chudzinski Funeral Home, 416 S. Arch Street, Fremont, OH. Funeral services will begin at 10:00A.M. on Thursday at the funeral home, where additional visiting will begin at 9:00A.M. Burial will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to NAMI of Sandusky County, 428 Croghan Street, Fremont, OH.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.hannemanfh.com
Published in the News-Messenger on Aug. 6, 2019
