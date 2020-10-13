1/
Phillip Thomas Joseph Darr
Phillip Thomas Joseph Darr

Ballville Township - Phillip Thomas Joseph Darr, 80, lifelong resident of Ballville Township, died Saturday, October 10, 2020 at Stein Hospice Care Center, Sandusky, OH.

Phillip was born in Fremont to the late Peter and Ruby (Baker) Darr. He was preceded in death by his brother Richard Darr.

Phillip graduated from Fremont Ross High School in 1958 and was a third generation farmer in Ballville Township.

Phillip was a member of the Knights of Columbus and St. Ann Catholic Church. He is survived by his nephew, David (Carole) Darr of Ann Arbor, MI; and nieces, Kathleen (Ronald) Rushworth of Charleston, WV, Nancy Darr of Napoleon, OH, Mary (Donald Boggs) Darr of Hillsborough, NC, and Carol (Patrick) Whittaker of Midland, MI. He is also survived by six great nieces and nephews.

Due to COVID 19, a private service will be held for the family. Memorials may be made to St. Ann Catholic Church or the Filling Memorial Homes of Mercy in Napoleon, OH.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Hanneman-Chudzinski-Keller Funeral Home, 416 S. Arch Street, Fremont, OH. Online condolences may be expressed at www.hannemanfuneralhomes.com




Published in News-Messenger from Oct. 13 to Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Keller-Koch-Chudzinski Funeral Home
416 South Arch Street
Fremont, OH 43420
4193328288
