Phyllis A. Marinoff
Fremont - Phyllis A. Marinoff, 76, of Fremont, OH passed away on November 13, 2020 at Elmwood Assisted Living of Tiffin. She was born on February 6, 1944 in Luckey, OH the daughter of Harry and Amelia (Hammersmith) Carr. She was graduate of Fremont Ross High School.
Phyllis worked for Sandusky County in the house keeping department for ten years and had previously worked at Trempers. She enjoyed bluegrass festivals, flea markets and spending time with her family.
Phyllis is survived by her children, Frank "Paul" (Juanita) Marinoff, Fremont, Tina Bender, Arizona, Todd Zychowicz, Toledo, OH and Mark Griffith, Sacramento, CA; Betty Broshious, Fremont; grandchildren, Michael (Kimberly) Marinoff and great-grandchildren, Amaya and Bryson Marinoff.
Preceded in death by her parents; son, Steve Marinoff; siblings, Joseph, Harold, George and Mary Carr, Barb Showman and Geraldine Shockley and companion, Jon Peters.
Visitation: Monday, November 16, 2020 from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at Wonderly Horvath Hanes Funeral Home and Crematory, 425 E State St., Fremont, OH.
The use of face masks is required while indoors at all services. Social distancing will be observed throughout all services with wait times taking place outdoors. If you would prefer, you may express your condolences at www.whhfh.com
or call the funeral home at 419-332-6409 to request that your name be signed in the guest book.
A private service will be held for the family.
Burial: Oakwood Cemetery, Fremont, OH.
Memorials can be made to Bridge Hospice.