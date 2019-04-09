Services
Foos Funeral Home and Cremation Service
504 E. McPherson Highway
Clyde, OH 43410
(419) 547-6616
Visitation
Wednesday, Apr. 10, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Foos Funeral Home and Cremation Service
504 E. McPherson Highway
Clyde, OH 43410
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Apr. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
Foos Funeral Home and Cremation Service
504 E. McPherson Highway
Clyde, OH 43410
View Map
Burial
Following Services
Green Springs Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Phyllis Hutchins
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Phyllis (Harrah) Hutchins


1942 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Phyllis (Harrah) Hutchins Obituary
Phyllis (Harrah) Hutchins

Clyde - Phyllis (Harrah) Hutchins, 77, of Clyde passed away Saturday, April 6, 2019 at the Clyde Gardens Assisted Living in Clyde. She was born February 17, 1942 in Sprague, West Virginia the daughter of William H. and Bonnie (Mastalski) Harrah.

Phyllis was homemaker. She married John C. Hutchins on March 19, 1971 in London, Ohio; He preceded her in death on July 18, 2018.

Phyllis is survived by her four children: Eric Hutchins of Perrysburg, Lee (Elaine) Gittinger of Green Springs, Kim (Ben) Harvey of Clyde, and Linda (Rick) Hickman of Tiffin; 5 grandchildren; 11 great grandchildren; and siblings, Fred (Gloria) Harrah of Clyde and Norma (Gilbert) Gittinger of Green Springs.

In addition to her parents and husband, Phyllis is preceded in death by two brothers: William Harrah Jr. and Jerry Harrah; infant sister, Glenda Harrah; and granddaughter, Angela Andres.

Friends will be received on Wednesday, April 10, 2019 from 4-7 p.m. at Foos Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 504 E. McPherson Highway, Clyde, where a funeral service will begin on Thursday at 11 a.m. Burial will follow at Green Springs Cemetery.

Memories and condolences may be shared at www.foosfuneral.com
Published in the News-Messenger on Apr. 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now