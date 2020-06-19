Phyllis Jean Sours
Phyllis Jean Sours

Green Springs - Phyllis Jean Sours, 89, of Green Springs, OH passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, June 18, 2020. She was born September 2, 1930 in Sandusky County to Chauncey and Irene (Musselman) Sieger. She was a graduate of Clyde-Green Springs High School.

Phyllis married Donald G. Sours on March 5, 1948 in Green Springs and he preceded her in death on May 6, 2015. She was a homemaker and member of Green Springs United Methodist Church and the Green Springs Fireman's Auxiliary. Phyllis was a Campfire Leader and enjoyed going to Gem Beach, cooking, puzzles and spending time with her family.

Phyllis is survived by her daughters, Linda Deel and Jakki (John Jr.) Branski both of Green Springs, OH; son-in-law, Bill Thiessen; grandchildren, Jami (Dave) Bettinger and Jason (Amy) Deel both of Green Springs, OH, Jessica Anderson, Green Springs, OH, Traci (Tom) Jadlos, North Royalton, OH, Kari (Kip) Krupp, Pt. Clinton, OH, Ben (Andrea) Thiessen, Green Springs, OH, Brenton (Shelby Farster) Thiessen, Clyde, OH, John (Loren) Branski III, Green Springs, OH, Jenna (Kevin) Parzych, Columbus, OH and Jarad (Shelbi Meyer) Branski, of California; great grandchildren, McKenzi (Mike Hewitt) Bettinger, DeLaini (Bennett) Brown, Quintin and Karli Deel, Rylan and Meiah Anderson, Allison, Lauren and Jack Jadlos, Isaiah (Gabrielle) Warwick, Austin and Alyssa Krupp, Landen, Liam, Layne and Logan Thiessen, Mia, Maric and Maela Farster, Madisyn Thiessen, George and Amelia Parzych and soon to be great great grandchild, Braxton Brown.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Donald G. Sours; daughter, Kim Thiessen; son-in-law, James Deel.

The family would like to thank all of Phyllis's caregivers for taking such good care of her.

Visitation: Tuesday from 4 to 8 p.m. at Horvath Hanes Funeral Home, 211 N. Broadway St., Green Springs, OH. Due to COVID-19 Social Distancing will be observed.

Private Services will be held for the family.

Burial will take place at Green Springs Cemetery. You may join the family for Phyllis's graveside service on Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at 11:30 a.m.

Memorials: Green Springs Fire Department or Green Springs United Methodist Church.

Online Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.whhfh.com




Published in News-Messenger from Jun. 19 to Jun. 20, 2020.
