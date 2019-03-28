|
Phyllis Jeanette Markin
Fremont - Phyllis Jeanette Markin, 94, formerly of Helena passed away at Rutherford House, Fremont on Tues., March 26, 2019. She was born in Wayne, OH on Oct. 1, 1924 to the late Ernest and Lelah (Wise) Heminger.
Phyllis graduated from Montgomery High School of Wayne, OH in 1942. She then worked at the JcPenny store in Fostoria, OH. She married Eldon V. Markin on Aug. 5, 1949, in New Rochester, OH. The couple was married on the bride's mother's birthday. Phyllis was a homemaker, a very active member of Shiloh United Methodist Church of Helena, OH, member of Legion Auxiliary, and member of Helena Fire Department Auxiliary.
She is survived by daughters, Carol (Ray) Baker of Clyde and Laurene (Mark) Moore of Oak Harbor; god-daughter, Amy (Williamson) Binder of Woodville; grandchildren, Brittney (Eric) Creps of Grand Rapids OH and Zach (Brooke) Moore of Oak Harbor; great-grandson, Colton Moore; and niece, Patricia (Steve) Doty of Port Clinton.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Eldon Markin; parents; sister, Lois Hoiles; brother-in-law, Keith Hoiles; and nephew, Kent Hoiles.
Friends and family will be welcomed to the Herman-Veh Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Gibsonburg on Sunday, March 31, 2019 from 1-3:30 p.m. where Funeral services will begin at 3:30 p.m. The family is honoring Phyllis' request with a "Private Burial" after the service.
Thank you to Rutherford House for their dedication & care for the past five years. She grew to love the residents, staff & their children.
Also, a special thank you to Heartland Hospice for providing comfort care, compassion & respect during these cherished moments.
Memorials may be made to Rutherford House of Fremont or Heartland Hospice of Fremont.
To send an online condolence, visit: www.hermanfh.com
Published in the News-Messenger on Mar. 28, 2019