|
|
Phyllis Ramey
Fremont - Phyllis Rose Ramey, 75, of Fremont, passed away on Monday, September 30, 2019 at Mercy Health- St. Vincent Medical Center. Visitation will be held on Saturday, October 5, 2019 from 10:00-12:00 p.m. at the Herman-Karlovetz Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Fremont. Funeral Services will begin at 12:00 p.m. Rev. Dan Vickey will officiate. Burial will follow at Oakwood Cemetery.To send an online condolence or to view Phyllis' tribute video, please visit: www.hermanfh.com
Published in the News-Messenger on Oct. 3, 2019