Prisciliano Rojas, Jr.
Fremont - Prisciliano Rojas, Jr., 50, passed away on Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at ProMedica Toledo Hospital. He was born on December 7, 1969 to Prisciliano Rojas, Sr. and Angela Ramos De Rojas in Tanaquillo, Michoacán Mexico. He married Sherel L. Sanchez on January 17, 1990 in Mercer, PA, and she survives.
Prisciliano worked in construction for Unilliance Inc. in Oak Harbor for 27 years, and he was the owner of the Rojas Rosas Cantina in Fremont. As a man that always had a job or project that he was working on, his children and grandchildren were always his top priority and he loved being with family. Even though his immediate family lives in Ohio, Prisciliano loved traveling and visiting his hometown in Mexico to share his culture with his daughters and grandchildren.
Left to cherish his memory is his loving wife of 32 years, Sherel of Fremont; children, Alexandra Krystal Rojas, Vanessa Sapphire Rojas, Samanntha Jade Rojas,Gabriel Prisciliano Rojas, Alicia Gabriella Rojas, Sofia Gabriella Rojas all of Fremont, and Angela Perez (Rojas) of Toledo; grandchildren, Nohlan Prisciliano Rojas and Mia Josephine Rojas; mother, Angela Ramos De Rojas, siblings; Blanca Ramos Rojas, Graciela Ramos Rojas and Yolanda Ramos Rojas.
He is preceded in death by his father, Prisciliano Rojas, Sr., daughter, Gabriella "Gaby" Rojas; siblings, Prisciliano Rojas and Maria De Los Angles Rojas.
Donations may be given to the care of the children c/o Sherel Rojas.
A walk through visitation will be held on Monday, July 20, 2020 at the Herman-Karlovetz Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Fremont from 1-3 & 5-7 p.m. Those attending are required to wear a mask to enter the facility. Please be patient as admittance will be guided to adhere to social distancing. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, July 21st 10:00 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church. If you are unable to attend the Mass, but would like to view Priaciliano's service, it will be live streamed on the funeral home website where you may also share an online condolence: www.hermanfh.com
. If you would like to be added to the family's register book, please call 419-332-7391.