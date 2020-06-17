Mother Queenie Mae Johnson
Fremont - Mother Queenie Mae Johnson, 92, of Fremont, OH passed away at her home, with family by her side, on Tuesday, June 16, 2020. She was born on January 2, 1928 in Abbeville, AL, the daughter of Ned and Viola (Trailer) Johnson.
Raised in Abbeville, Queenie graduated from the Henry County Training School and from Madame CJ Walker Beauty School. She received a Nursing Degree from the Philadelphia School of Nursing in Philadelphia, PA. Queenie also attended Tiffin University Business Education in Tiffin, OH.
Queenie married Fred Johnson on August 13, 1947 in Fort Gaines, GA and he preceded her in death on September 11, 1984. She worked as a hairdresser for fifteen years. Queenie was one of the Fab Five who were the first five African American Nurses at Memorial Hospital. Queenie worked at Memorial for thirty-nine years and retired on April 30, 1989. She also worked at Bellevue Care Center for four years and Bethesda Care Center for five years where she retired on August 29, 1997.
Queenie accepted the Lord at an early age and had a strong relationship with the Lord. She loved attending church and united with the First Baptist Church in 1951 where she served as Church Clerk, Financial Secretary, Choir President, Pastor Aide President and President of the Steve C. Henderson Circle. She united with the Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church in February 1972 where she served as Choir President for twenty-nine years, Church Clerk for thirty-one years, Nurses Guild Supervisor for thirty-one years, Financial Secretary for ten years, Sunday School Teacher, Bible Study Teacher, Assistant Teacher to the Senior Mission, Trustee for the Northwestern Ohio Baptist Association of the First District and 1st Vice-President of the NW Ohio Women's Auxiliary. Queenie was a member of the Memorial Hospital Retirees and former member of the Fremont Christian Women Club. She was best known as "The Cake Lady".
Queenie is survived by her daughters, Margaret A. Johnson Smith, Toledo, OH, A. Freda (Rev. Ronald) Johnson Jones, Swampscott, MA, Elder Cynthia P. Johnson, Fremont, OH; godchildren, Donnie Williamson, Romeoville, IL, Betty Harris, Maumee, OH, Hozel Murray, Atlanta, GA, Rev. Elizabeth Crockton, Boston, MA, Elder Brenda Moore, Fremont, OH, Evelyn Bostock, Atlanta, GA, Beverly Simms and Vincent Price both of Fremont, OH, Patricia Harris, Sylvania, OH; sisters-in-law, Lucy Bulger and Dorothy Johnson both of Fremont, OH, Eunice Davis, Elyria, OH. She is also survived by the Mt. Pleasant Missionary Baptist Church, Fremont, OH, Twelfth Baptist Church, Boston, MA, Agape Love Ministries, Sandusky, OH and The Refreshing Place, Toledo, OH and a host of grandchildren, godchildren, nieces, nephews and relatives.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Fred Johnson; daughter, Violet Johnson, son, Frederick Johnson; stepdaughter, Clara McClendon; brothers, James Johnson Sr. and Bishop Willie Johnson; sister, Nettie Mae Johnson and aunts, Daisy Jenkins and Adelle Cobb.
Visitation: Friday, June 19, 2020, from 2 to 6 p.m. pm at Wonderly Horvath Hanes Funeral Home and Crematory, 425 E. State St, Fremont, OH. The family is requiring that masks be worn at visitation and private celebration of life service. Social distancing will be observed.
A Private Celebration of Life will take place on Saturday, June 20, 2020, 11:00 a.m. at Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church.
Mother Queenie's service will available to view on her obituary page after June 22, 2020 at www.whhfh.com
Burial will take place at Greenlawn Memory Gardens, Clyde, OH
Memorials can be made to Mt. Pleasant Missionary Baptist Church or American Lung Association.
Online Condolence may be expressed to the family at www.whhfh.com
Published in News-Messenger from Jun. 17 to Jun. 18, 2020.