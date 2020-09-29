Quincy Tee Freeman, Jr.
Quincy Tee Freeman, Jr., 63, passed away peacefully the morning of Sunday, September 27th after battling cancer for nearly a year. He was surrounded by his children, grandchildren, and surviving siblings during his last days.
Known to all as "Tee", he is remembered for his kind heart, contagious laughter, and the way he loved his children and grandchildren.
Tee is preceded in death by his father, Quincy Tee Freeman, Sr, his mother, Carolyn J. Freeman (Wiggins) and his brother, Kevin. Tee is survived by his three daughters, Tiffany (Shawn Mulligan), Nicole (Lauren Smith) and Tracey; three grandchildren, Madison (McKinstry), Aries and Akias; His siblings, Tanya (Daniels), Brett and Chandra (Trease Jones), as well as many nephews, nieces, cousins, aunts and uncles.
Tee's memory will be carried in our hearts and he will truly be missed forever!
For additional information regarding Tee's celebration of life service, please visit White's Funeral and Cremation Services at www.whitesfh867.com/obituary/Quincy-FreemanJr