1/
Quincy Tee Freeman Jr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Quincy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Quincy Tee Freeman, Jr.

Quincy Tee Freeman, Jr., 63, passed away peacefully the morning of Sunday, September 27th after battling cancer for nearly a year. He was surrounded by his children, grandchildren, and surviving siblings during his last days.

Known to all as "Tee", he is remembered for his kind heart, contagious laughter, and the way he loved his children and grandchildren.

Tee is preceded in death by his father, Quincy Tee Freeman, Sr, his mother, Carolyn J. Freeman (Wiggins) and his brother, Kevin. Tee is survived by his three daughters, Tiffany (Shawn Mulligan), Nicole (Lauren Smith) and Tracey; three grandchildren, Madison (McKinstry), Aries and Akias; His siblings, Tanya (Daniels), Brett and Chandra (Trease Jones), as well as many nephews, nieces, cousins, aunts and uncles.

Tee's memory will be carried in our hearts and he will truly be missed forever!

For additional information regarding Tee's celebration of life service, please visit White's Funeral and Cremation Services at www.whitesfh867.com/obituary/Quincy-FreemanJr




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News-Messenger from Sep. 29 to Oct. 1, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved