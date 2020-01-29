|
|
R. Terry Dick
New Bremen - R. Terry Dick, 78, of New Bremen, OH died 2:45 p.m. Saturday January 25, 2020 at Riverside Methodist Hospital in Columbus, OH.
He was born June 25, 1941 in Fremont, OH to William and Eileen (Daley) Dick.
On October 22, 1960 at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Clyde, OH he married Carol R. Krauss, who survives.
Also survived by: Daughter Tracy (Jeff) Caudill of Morristown, TN, Daughter Wendy (Greg) Roebuck of Lima, OH, Daughter Kimberly Prueter of New Bremen, OH, Son Robert Dick of New Bremen, OH, 6 grandchildren 16 great-grandchildren, Brother Jim (Linda) Dick of Clyde, OH.
Preceded in death by: parents William and Eileen Dick; daughter Debra Dick; grandson Cody Dick.
He was a graduate of Clyde High School (Class of 1959).
He was a Certified Life Underwriter for the Prudential Insurance Co.in their St. Marys office. While with Prudential, he was a member of their Million Dollar Roundtable, Presidential Conference for Top Agents, and its Underwriters' Council.
The cornerstone of Terry's life was his dedication to serving the members of his community. He began as a member of the Civil Defense and Volunteer Fire Department in Fremont, OH at the age of 19. His service continued wherever he lived. After moving to New Bremen, OH he was co-founder of the New Bremen Emergency Squad, for which he proudly served as a volunteer paramedic and in other administrative capacities for many years.
A true proponent for pre-hospital care, he strived to achieve the best-trained and best-equipped squad possible for the Village of New Bremen via education, training and fundraising. His efforts with Prudential also resulted in the NB EMS receiving grants for their squad.
Some of his involvement in emergency medical care included membership of the Eight Co. Health Planning Committee, Auglaize Co. representative to the Ohio EMS Assoc., Auglaize Co. Hazmat Planning Committee, a county Community Medical Representative, Coordinator and Certified CPR Instructor/Trainer for both the And American Safety and Health Institute, and a member of the Allen Co Critical Incident Stress Debriefing Team. He also served as a CPR and Health Instructor for both Rhodes College and Apollo Career Center in Lima, OH.
In recognition for his dedication, Terry was the recipient of numerous accolades, including a Community Spirit Award, National Community Champion for Volunteer Involvement, American Legion Lifesaver of the Year Award and was honored along with the New Bremen EMS with one of the very first "Points of Light" award for volunteerism from President George H.W. Bush.
He was a member of the Masonic Lodge and Ancient and Accepted Order of the Mystic Shrine.
His favorite pastimes included fishing, hunting, geocaching, photography and his pet dogs.
Rites are scheduled to begin at 6:00 p.m. Wednesday January 29, 2020 at the Miller Funeral Home 1605 Celina Road in St. Marys.
Visitation 2 - 6 p.m. on Wednesday at the funeral home.
Final resting place will be in the German Protestant Cemetery in New Bremen.
Memorial contributions may be directed to Samaritan's Purse.
Condolences may be expressed to his family via: www.millerfuneralhomes.net
Published in the News-Messenger from Jan. 29 to Jan. 30, 2020