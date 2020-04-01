Services
Rae Ann Carothers

Rae Ann Carothers Obituary
Rae Ann Carothers

Clyde - Rae Ann Carothers,75, of Clyde, died on Wednesday, April 1, 2020 at Promedica Hospital in Fremont.

Rae Ann was born in Glen Falls,

Mrs. Carothers graduated from Clyde High School in 1962, then Bowling Green State University in 1966.

She taught literature and reading at Clyde Junior High School, where he was also the long time drama director. In 1998, she retired.

Rae Ann was an artist, who enjoyed reading, traveling, going the casinos, but especially her family.

On May 21, 1966, she married James B. Carothers. He preceded her in death on February 27, 2011.

Their daughters, Trisha (Dana) Widman of Clyde and Megan (Holman) Carothers-Lee of Galloway, Ohio survive, along with her two grandsons, Garrett Widman and Nathan Widman.

Mrs. Carothers was preceded in death by her mother, Orellan Sharp, and stepfather, who raised her Pete Sharp and father Edward (Connie) Lewis.

Family services will be held privately. A graveside, open to the public, at McPherson Cemetery, on Friday, April 3, 2020 at approximately 1:00 pm will be held.

There will be a celebration of Rae Ann's life, later, after the distancing is over.

Mitchell-Auxter Funeral Home, 218 South Main St., Clyde, Ohio is assisting the family.

Memorials may be made to the Clyde Back DoorFood Pantry or Sandusky County Humane Society or the Clyde Public Library.
Published in the News-Messenger from Apr. 1 to Apr. 3, 2020
