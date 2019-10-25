|
Ralph Bowling
Fremont - Ralph Bowling, 67, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, October 24, 2019, while in the comfort of his home in Fremont, Ohio after a courageous battle with cancer. Ralph was born April 7, 1952 in Marytown, WV to Ray and Emmaline (Hall) Bowling. He graduated from Ashland High School.
Ralph served in the Army Reserve for 6 years. He worked in several fulfilling jobs but retired from Peabody Galion where he served as the General Manager of Operations for many years. Ralph was an active Member of Sacred Heart Catholic Parish, in Fremont, where he happily served as an Usher, and was a Member of The Knights of Columbus.
Ralph was always the life of the party and enjoyed making everyone laugh. He was a kind, gentle and good man, who had a knack of making others feel comfortable and at ease. He enjoyed life to the fullest. He loved golf, especially with his brothers, and was an avid OSU Football and Cleveland Browns fan. One of his greatest sources of pride was following his grandsons, Reece and Ayden, in all their activities. He could always be found in the stands, with a huge smile, cheering on his boys.
Ralph is survived by his loving wife, Kathy (Gase) Bowling; stepdaughter, Stephan (Robert) Carter; grandsons, Reece and Ayden Carter; stepson, James (Susan) Yates; brothers, Raymond (Sharon) Bowling, Roy (Gayle) Bowling, Troy (Charity) Bowling and John (Ann) Bowling; nieces, Kay Adams, Beverly Whaley, Kathy Webb and Barbara Radabaugh; and many great nieces and nephews.
Ralph was preceded in death by his parents; his beloved son, Ralph Bowling; his brother, Bill; sister, Maxine Radabaugh; twin brothers, Butch and James Bowling; and nephew, Kenny Radabaugh.
Calling hours will be on Monday, October 28, 2019 from 2-4 & 6-8 p.m. at Herman-Karlovetz Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 900 North St, Fremont, Ohio. A Funeral Mass will be held at Sacred Heart Parish, 550 Smith Rd on Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at 11:30 a.m. A graveside Catholic committal service will follow at St. Mary's Cemetery, 609 Vine St. Clyde, Ohio.
Memorial Donations can be made to Heartland Hospice, Sacred Heart Church or to the .
Published in the News-Messenger & News Journal from Oct. 25 to Oct. 26, 2019