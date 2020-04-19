|
Ralph D. "Dan" Mehling, Jr.
Tiffin - Ralph D. "Dan" Mehling, Jr., 76, of Tiffin, passed away Friday, April 17, 2020 at Mercy Health - Tiffin Hospital.
He was born October 16, 1943, in Fremont to Ralph D. and Bernice "Bernie" (Young) Mehling, Sr. He married Geraldine "Geri" Frisch on April 23, 1966.
Survivors include his wife, Geraldine Mehling of Tiffin; daughter, Tiffany (Brent) Fry of Tiffin; son, Danny (Nicole) Mehling of Tiffin; four grandchildren, Evan Fry, Cowan Mehling, Alisa Fry, and Brennan Mehling; two sisters, Barb (Bill) Booher of Fremont and Pat (Joe) Ciambrone of Mineral Ridge, OH and his cat, Oreo.
He was preceded in death by his father, Ralph and mother and step father, Bernie (Jim) Easley .
Dan was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church and graduated in 1963 from Fremont, St. Joseph High School. He enlisted in the U.S. Coast Guard from 1965-1969 and worked at General Electric in Tiffin for 15 years, until they closed and retired from Clyde Whirlpool in 1998. After retiring, he continued to work as a custodian at Washington Elementary School until 2007.
Dan enjoyed camping at Meadow Brook for years, then later to Clinton Lake and then returned to Meadow Brook, building model cars and large ships and watching NASCAR. Dan was a loving husband and father, but most of all, he loved being a grandpa.
A Mass will take place at St. Mary Catholic Church for the family with Rev. Matthew Rader officiating. Burial will be at 11:15 A.M. on Tuesday, April 21, 2020 at St. Mary Catholic Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to St. Mary Catholic Church.
Hoffmann-Gottfried-Mack Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in the News-Messenger from Apr. 19 to Apr. 20, 2020