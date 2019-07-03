|
Ralph R. Coressel
Defiance - Ralph R. Coressel, age 87 of Defiance, peacefully passed away at his home on Monday morning, July 1, 2019.
He was born on September 3, 1931 to the late Raymond and Mae (Keller) Coressel in Defiance County. Ralph proudly served our country in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict. On August 28, 1954 he married Margaret (Gutman) Coressel, who preceded him in death on February 17, 2019.
Ralph was a faithful member of St. Mary Catholic Church in Defiance. He worked as a Maintenance Director for ANR Pipeline for several years until his retirement in 1993. He was a member of K of C 3rd Degree, and VFW #3360 and was active in the Honor Guard.
Ralph will be sadly missed by his five daughters; Lucille (Tom) Mealer of Defiance, Beverly (Randy) Martin of Angola, IN, Michelle (Todd) Meyer of Defiance, Marian (Jeff) Brimmer of Angola, IN, and Cheryl (Bill) Schell of Fremont, OH, son, David (Jeanne) Coressel of Defiance, 17 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, his sister, Betty DeVita of Cape Coral, FL, and daughter-in-law, Laura Coressel of Defiance.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his loving wife, Margaret Coressel, his son, Raymond Coressel, and his brother Albert Coressel.
Visitation will be held from 2:00 to 8:00 pm on Sunday, July 7, 2019 at Schaffer Funeral Home in Defiance. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 am on Monday, July 8, 2019 at St. Mary Catholic Church, with Fr. John Stites officiating. Burial will follow the service at Riverside Cemetery, with graveside military rites accorded by VFW #3360.
Memorials are suggested to KAVIC Fund (Keller Assisting Veterans in Crisis). Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.
Published in the News-Messenger on July 3, 2019