Raul Rendon
Fremont - Raul Rendon, 87, of Fremont, OH passed away on Sunday, October 4, 2020 at the Ohio Veterans Home in Sandusky, OH. He was born on December 7, 1932 in Fredericksburg, TX to Crispin and Inez (Silva) Rendon. He was a graduate of St. Joseph Catholic High School and attended Terra Technical College.
Raul served in the U.S. Air Force as welder from the Korean Conflict through the Vietnam War and was awarded the National Defense Service Medal; Air Force Outstanding Unit Award w/2 Oak Leaf Clusters; Air Force Longevity Service Award w/4 Bronze Oak Leaf Clusters; Meritorious Service Medal w/1 Bronze Service Star; the Air Force Medal; Vietnam Service Medal; Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal and Air Force Good Conduct Medal w/2 Oak Leaf Clusters. He married Lucy Ramirez on February 12, 1961 in Ciudad Acuna, Mexico.
Raul worked as a welder at General Motors for fourteen years. He was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church and loved animals, working on cars, working around the house, traveling and spending time with his family. Raul was an avid Dallas Cowboys fan and enjoyed boxing. He was a kindhearted man who had a passion to help others.
Raul is survived by his wife of fifty-nine years, Lucy Rendon, Fremont, OH; children, Lucy T. (Jon) Winters, Fremont, OH, Paul R. Rendon, Virginia Beach, VA, Philip J. Rendon, Fremont, OH; Raul Leo Rendon, Toledo, OH; siblings, Vitalia Fought, Fremont, OH, Rogelio Rendon of Texas, Reynaldo (Lupe) Rendon, Colorado Springs, CO, Ruben (Judy) Rendon and Raymond (Mary Lou) Rendon both of Fremont, OH; numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Peter J. Rendon; siblings, Virginia Slasinski, Viola Munoz and baby sister, Virginia.
Visitation: Thursday from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. at Wonderly Horvath Hanes Funeral Home and Crematory, 425 E. State St. Fremont, OH 43420.
The use of face masks is required while indoors at all services. Social distancing will be observed throughout all services with wait times taking place outdoors. If you would prefer, you may express your condolences at www.whhfh.com
or call the funeral home at 419-332-6409 to request that your name be signed in the guest book.
Mass of Christian Burial: Friday, October 9, 2020, 10:00 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 709 Croghan St., Fremont, OH 43420.
Burial: Greenlawn Memory Gardens, Clyde, OH with Military Honors provided by the VFW and American Legion.
Memorials: Humane Society of Sandusky County